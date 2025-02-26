Tigers too much: Farmington ends NP girls' hoops season

Published by editor on Wed, 02/26/2025 - 10:24pm

The New Prague girls' basketball team suffered a tough season-ending loss at Farmington in the quarterfinal round of the section basketball tournament. The Trojans end the season at 18-9 overall, their best season since the 2019-2020 campaign.

Despite their best efforts, the New Prague High School girls' basketball team couldn't overcome Farmington and suffered a season-ending loss, 71-64, in the quarterfinal round of the Section1AAAA playoffs Wednesday night, Feb. 26, in Farmington.

The game was played after the Feb. 27 print edition went to press.

The Tigers opened an early lead in the game but New Prague battled back, cutting Farmington's lead at intermission at 34-31. The Trojans played the Tigers' tough in the second half but couldn't quite catch them. The Tigers will face the section's top-seeded team, Lakeville North, Saturday evening in Lakeville.

The loss ends the Trojans' season at 18-9 overall. It also brings the high school careers of seniors Taylor Hemann, Katie Boulanger, Ashdyn Padelford, Raquel Ahrens, Ava Miles, Megan Hennen and Marie Thoresen to a conclusion. Boulanger finished the year as the program's all-time leading scorer.

The season is the New Prague program's most successful in terms of wins and losses since the 2019-2020 season where NP finished 21-7.

See complete details in the March 6 print edition of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Helen M. Peters, 85
Thu, 02/27/2025 - 3:23pm
Tigers too much: Farmington ends NP girls' hoops season
Wed, 02/26/2025 - 10:24pm
Public Notices - New Prague Times 2-27-25
Wed, 02/26/2025 - 2:48pm
Public Notices - Montgomery Messenger 2-27-25
Wed, 02/26/2025 - 2:47pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.