Three Trojan wrestlers still in competition at state

Published by editor on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 8:55am

New Prague High School’s wrestlers Lawson Eller, at 121 pounds, and Brady Westall, at 172 pounds, are still competing for state titles in Class AAA at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul today (Saturday). The two made it through to the semifinals on Friday, March 1. Also competing Saturday is Destiney Lofton in the girls division at 118 pounds. For updates check out The New Prague Times website, plus for a complete story see an upcoming story in the March 7 print edition of The Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Titan boys fall off in Glencoe
Wed, 03/06/2024 - 2:41pm
Trump, Biden the top pick of NP, area voters
Tue, 03/05/2024 - 11:04pm
Mary (Doyle) Dillingham
Tue, 03/05/2024 - 5:53pm
Monty firefighters raise over $1,000 for lung cancer
Tue, 03/05/2024 - 3:55pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.