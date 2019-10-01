Tennis team travels to West - date changed

The New Prague Trojan girls tennis team's playoff match against Mankato West scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, has been postponed.

The first round match in the Section 2AA playoffs will be played Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Swanson Tennis Center at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

New Prague is the No. 6 seed in the South Sub-section, while West is seeded No. 3. There are nine teams in the South Sub-section.

The winner will advance to the second round of the section playoffs Thursday, Oct. 3.