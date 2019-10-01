Tennis team travels to West - date changed

Published by editor on Tue, 10/01/2019 - 3:45am

The New Prague Trojan girls tennis team's playoff match against Mankato West scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, has been postponed.
The first round match in the Section 2AA playoffs will be played Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Swanson Tennis Center at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
New Prague is the No. 6 seed in the South Sub-section, while West is seeded No. 3. There are nine teams in the South Sub-section.
The winner will advance to the second round of the section playoffs Thursday, Oct. 3.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car
Wed, 10/02/2019 - 9:12am
Brogan Michael Schaefer, 10 - Death Notice
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 1:10pm
No power no phones
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 10:33am
Tennis team travels to West - date changed
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 3:45am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.