Taking in an Oriole win

New Prague started strong, struggled a bit, then ran away with a 7-3 win over Ortonville in the opening game of the State Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament Friday, Aug. 17, in New Prague.

The Orioles, playing as the visiting team, scored two runs in the first inning, but starter Nathan Sprouls struggled int he second. Ortonville had two men reach on errors and a walk loaded the bases. After a strikeout, Sprouls walked the next two batters to tie the game. before getting the final two outs.

The Orioles scored single runs in the third and fourth, then James Fuerniss led off the fifth with a long blast over the centerfield fence. Zack Dubanoski scored on a sacrifice fly by Eric Wagner to make it 6-2.

Dan Feneis, draftee from Union Hill, came on to pitch the bottom of the fifth. He was lights out, striking out 10 and allowing just one run and three hits in five innings. He ran into trouble in the seventh, allowing a run, but the he got a strikeout to end the threat when the Rox had the bases loaded.

New Prague added one more in the top of the ninth, then Feneis retired the side in the ninth, getting the last two via strikeout.

Fuerniss went 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs. Dubanoski had two hits and Justin Novak scored two runs for the Orioles. Feneis recorded the win, allowing three hits in five innings and striking out 10.

Chris Fellows had one hit and one RBI to lead Ortonville at the plate. He also started on the mound and allowed six runs in five innings of work to take the loss.

New Prague advances to the second round and will play Hanska Sunday, Aug. 26, at 1:30 p.m. at New Prague.

In Friday’s other first round game, Young America defeated Foley 5-2 in Shakopee. They will face Jordan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in New Prague.