Storm thunders through area

Published by editor on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 5:55pm

A New Prague city worker cleans out one of two stopped up storm drains along Main Street, near the intersection with Pershing Avenue NE around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. A storm that rolled through New Prague and surrounding communities left damage in its wake with trees and branches toppled. The storm was a mixture of heavy rain, golf ball size hail and winds clocked at 85 miles per hour. Plus there was a tornado warning in the Prior Lake area. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Cookie sales help fund boy's cross-country trip for surgery
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 10:00am
Who will be Miss Waterville?
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 9:54am
Marvin Bartelt, 75
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 9:34am
Send off Thursday for State Softball
Wed, 06/05/2019 - 9:32am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.