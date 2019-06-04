Storm thunders through area

A New Prague city worker cleans out one of two stopped up storm drains along Main Street, near the intersection with Pershing Avenue NE around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4. A storm that rolled through New Prague and surrounding communities left damage in its wake with trees and branches toppled. The storm was a mixture of heavy rain, golf ball size hail and winds clocked at 85 miles per hour. Plus there was a tornado warning in the Prior Lake area. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)