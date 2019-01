David Mecredy, left, leads off a line of dancers to gather people for square dancing at the Cowboy Chili Feed/Cook Off in New Prague on Saturday, Jan. 12. Held at the St. Wenceslaus Church’s Parish Activity Center, the evening event was sponsored by HIS Haven Ranch and featured a chili contest, silent auction, live dessert auction and other activities. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)