Soup supper sold out

Hunter LeCuyer, a student at St. Wenceslaus School and volunteer at the annual St. Wenceslaus Soup Supper on Monday, Feb. 15, was among those letting people know they had sold out. A total of 316 quarts of soup, which were chicken noodle, vegetable beef and chili, were prepared and were sold off in 90 minutes. This year’s supper began around 3:45 p.m. and was take out only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue from the soup supper will be split between St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and St. Wenceslaus School. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)