Soccer teams open playoffs Tuesday

For the first time since making the jump to Class AA, the New Prague Trojan boys and girls soccer teams both avoided the No. 8 seed for the Section 1AA playoffs.

The girls team was seeded No. 6 in the eight-team section tournament. New Prague (6-8-2) will play at No. 3 seed Owatonna (9-6-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The boys team (6-9-1) received the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 seed Rochester Mayo (12-3-1) at 7 p.m. at Mayo. The Trojans have lost to the Spartans three consecutive times by 1-0 scores in the past two years.

Complete section pairings and schedule:

Section 1AA girls

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8-Rochester Mayo at 1-Lakeville North (7 p.m.)

5-Rochester Century at 4-Farmington (7 p.m.)

6-New Prague at 3-Owatonna (5 p.m.)

7-Rochester John Marshall at 2-Lakeville South (7 p.m.)

Section 1AA boys

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8-Rochester John Marshall at 1-Farmington (5 p.m.)

5-Rochester Century at 4-Lakeville North (5 p.m.)

6-Lakeville South at 3-Owatonna (7 p.m.)

7-New Prague at 2-Rochester Mayo (7 p.m.)

In both the boys and girls tournaments, semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 11, with championship games scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16. All games are hosted by the high seed.