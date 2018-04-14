A snowy day in April

A lone snowblower was out along First Avenue NW in New Prague as snow fell on Saturday, April 14. Forecasts call for more than 4 inches of snow in the area. The storm hit the area with rain on Friday, April 13. That turned into snow later in the evening and continued through most of Saturday. A blizzard warning covered central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota until 7 a.m. Sunday, April 15. Due to the weather, people were advised to be cautious or not travel. Many events in the area were also being postponed or cancelled. For a recap of the spring snowstorm check out a print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)