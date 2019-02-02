Snowball royalty crowned at NPHS

New Prague High School hold its coronation of Snoball Royalty during a pepfest Friday afternoon. Feb. 1. Brooklynn Isley and Noah Weichert were crowned Snoball queen and king. The royal court is pictured (front row, left to right) Danielle Burns, Baylee Rezac, Junior Princess Abigail Bisek, Junior Prince Bohumil Tisdel, Queen Brooklynn Isley, King Noah Weichert, Junior Princess Elle Virtnek, Luke Schoenbauer, Charlie Jirik; (back) Mary Daly, Caroline Geiger, Hailey Wight, Carlie Simon, Chloe Davis, Spencer Kajer, Murphy Warner, Joseph Beatrez, Joe Weiers and Cody Harder. The coronation was to have been held Monday, but was postponed due to the weather. Snoball Week concludes with the Snoball Dance Saturday, Feb. 2, at the school gym.