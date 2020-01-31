Snoball names royalty

The highlight of New Prague High School’s Snoball celebration was the coronation ceremony on Friday, Jan. 31, in the high school gym. In the front row, from the left, is Snoball King Matt Schmidt and Queen Danielle Solheid; (second row) Lauren Kuehl, Danielle Anderson, Sarah Berg, Madi Crawford, Kaidyn Mulvihill, Lauren Moravchik, Chloe Anderson; (back row) Luke Tupy, Jacob Anderson, Jake Trachte, Cade Pavek, Brian Hennes, Thomas Eckstein and Josh Anderson. During the ceremony there was also a Pep Fest, music and dancing. The celebration wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 1, with the Snoball Dance. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)