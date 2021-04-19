Small group at NPHS joins statewide school walkout

A group of roughly 20 students from New Prague High School gather around the flagpole around 1 p.m. on Monday, April 19. The group joined other students across Minnesota who walked out in solidarity against racial injustice. The students at New Prague and other schools talked about the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center and discrimination in their own schools. The walkouts ended with a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m., the time that Wright was shot. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)