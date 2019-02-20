Slow going on a snowy morning

Published by editor on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 9:18am

Traffic was still moving and people were out the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 20, although it was slow going as a storm blanketed New Prague’s Main Street with snow. Snow began falling around 2 a.m. Wednesday with a total of 5 to 9 inches of snow were being forecasted for the day. The New Prague area was under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. this evening. Winds are to be coming from the east at 5 to 10 mph and then come from the south to southeast in the afternoon. The National Weather Service was advising drivers to plan for extra traveling time. New Prague Area Schools and other school districts had already cancelled classes. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

