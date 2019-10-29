Skipper top Trojans in 2AAA volleyball

The No. 3 seed New Prague Trojans travelled to Minnetonka Tuesday, Oct. 29, to face the No. 2 seed Skippers in the Section 2AAA volleyball semifinals. After a rough first set, the Trojans played two tight games against the Skippers, but lost in three sets, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21. The Trojans end their season with a 22-8 record. No. 8 seed Chaska defeated No. 3 Eden Prairie in five sets in the other semifinal game. Chaska and Minnetonka will play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Prior Lake High School for the section championship.