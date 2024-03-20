Simon family bids hardware business a fond farewell

Published by editor on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 4:31pm

The Simon family – (from left) Donald, Dean, their father, Dennis, and Nickey – have sold their six Ace Hardware stores in New Prague, Lakeville, Bloomington, Apple Valley and Inver Grove Heights. The new owners – Niemanns Foods Inc. of Quincy, Ill. – will open the stores under new ownership Tuesday, March 19. (John Mueller photo)

The decision to sell the family-owned hardware store was easier in some ways than it was to tell the employees, Donald Simon said. Monday, March 18, he and his siblings will turn control of the stores they have built over to new owners.
Niemanns Foods Inc. of Quincy, Ill., purchased the business. Along with the store in New Prague, the family has sold individual stores in Apple Valley, Bloomington, Inver Grove Heights and two stores in Lakeville. Their father, Dennis Simon, opened the original store in the law offices on Main Street in downtown New Prague in 1984. The Apple Valley store was acquired in 1993 and the first Lakeville store in 1995. The second Lakeville store was purchased in 2006, followed by Inver Grove Heights in 2009 and Bloomington in 2011.

For the complete story, see the March 21 print edition of The New Prague Times.

