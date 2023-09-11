Showing their respects, honoring the fallen

Members of the New Prague Fire Department displayed an oversized American flag from a ladder truck overlooking Highway 21 Monday, Sept. 11, to honor the people killed in a terrorist attack 22 years ago.

The flag is to honor the approximately 3,000 firefighters, police officers, first responders and civilians killed in the attack on the United States Sept. 11, 2001. Terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in New York that morning. Another airplane crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth aircraft crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers and tried to regain control of the aircraft.

New Prague firefighters as a group decided to offer the display a few years back, said Chief Steve Rynda. The ladder truck and flag were placed for motorists around 6 a.m. Monday.