Shopping at Small Business Saturday

Published by editor on Sat, 11/27/2021 - 12:35pm

Polli Edberg, left, was helping daughter Kristin Dorick at the Holiday Boutique at The Depot in New Prague during Small Business Saturday. There were sales and specials at area stores on Saturday, Nov. 27, many on New Prague’s Main Street and on the east and west ends of town. The Holiday Boutique was being held until 4 p.m. and offered a wide range of vendors from clothing to candles to books to decorations. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

