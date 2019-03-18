Shopko to close all its stores

Shopko announced Monday, March 18, that it will liquidate its assets and close all of its remaining locations by mid-June.

The Wisconsin-based retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and announced closure of about 70 percent of its stores, including its New Prague Shopko Hometown store, in an effort to reorganize. However, the company was unable to find a buyer for the retail business and will begin winding down its operations beginning this week, according to a statement released Monday.

An auction scheduled for Tuesday, March 19, by the bankruptcy court was cancelled and a bankruptcy consultant will oversee liquidation over the next 10 to 12 weeks.

The New Prague Shopko Hometown Store is currently running a liquidation sale that is scheduled to continue until early May. It is not known how the new development will affect the schedule.