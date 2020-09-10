Sharing the gift of music at The Well

From left, Tim Price of Faith, Recovery & Music, Deb Bodensteiner of The Well, Jim Reeder of Downtown Sound music store and music teacher Rick Hanzel were at the local Youth Ministry Teen & Youth Center on Thursday, Sept. 10, for a presentation of four acoustic guitars that teens and children can use to learn to play. Price, through his ministry of Faith, Recovery & Music, raised donations for the guitars. Reeder helped put together the packages, which included guitar stands and other articles and Hanzel donated his time in adjusting the instruments. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)