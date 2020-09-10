Sharing the gift of music at The Well

Published by editor on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 3:47pm

From left, Tim Price of Faith, Recovery & Music, Deb Bodensteiner of The Well, Jim Reeder of Downtown Sound music store and music teacher Rick Hanzel were at the local Youth Ministry Teen & Youth Center on Thursday, Sept. 10, for a presentation of four acoustic guitars that teens and children can use to learn to play. Price, through his ministry of Faith, Recovery & Music, raised donations for the guitars. Reeder helped put together the packages, which included guitar stands and other articles and Hanzel donated his time in adjusting the instruments. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Sandhill crane is corn maze design
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 2:04pm
9/11 Anniversary
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 1:22pm
Tennis battles in first matches of season
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 12:19pm
Schools back in session, with changes
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 11:41am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.