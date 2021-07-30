Scott Co. Deputy Jirik honored on retirement

Published by editor on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 11:33am

Photo courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office offered its congratulations to Deputy Duane “Dewey” Jirik on his retirement today. Deputy Jirik, left, is honored by Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Deputy Jirik has served the residents of Scott County for over 25 years, working numerous assignments including Volunteer Reserve Deputy, Patrol Deputy, and as a Sergeant overseeing Court Security, Civil Process, Transports, and Campus Security,” said Sheriff Hennen. He was also a Civil Process instructor for the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association and completed the Law Enforcement Management Program at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
“Thank you, Deputy Jirik, for your dedication to our community throughout the years and making Scott County a safer place to live. We wish you a wonderful retirement! You will be missed!”
Deputy Jirik is also the mayor of New Prague. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Irene C. Buresh, 85
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 10:50am
Annette "Ann" Eischens, 75
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 4:20pm
Miles Cooper Rosival
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 4:07pm
Honoring Officer Bryan Tupy
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 11:16am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.