Scarlets end Trojans' season

The New Prague Trojans were able to keep Mankato West’s powerful offense in check early in their Section 2AAAAA football quarterfinal matchup Tuesday Oct. 23, but the Scarlets wore down the Trojans and ran away with a 57-7 win in Mankato.

New Prague was able to move the ball early, but didn’t score. West scored the only touchdown of the first quarter and led 6-0.

The Scarlets scored four times in the second and led 35-0 before the Trojans got on the board late in the half with a 59-yard pass from Parker Johnson to Ryan Schoenbauer.

West scored three more times in the third quarter to make the final 57-7.

New Prague ends its season with a 1-8 record.

With the win, West (8-1) will travel to No. 2 seed Chanhassen (6-2) for a 3 p.m. section semifinal game Saturday, Oct. 27. The other game will have No. 4 Chaska (6-3) at No. 1 seed Waconia (7-1). The section championship game will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.