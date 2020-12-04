Santa goes cruising

Santa greets the crowds during Santa’s Cruise Through New Prague on Friday, Dec. 4. Riding an engine from the New Prague Fire Department, Santa makes the turn onto Columbus Avenue near the start of the parade sponsored by the New Prague Chamber of Commerce that included emergency and city vehicles. The Santa Cruise made its way through neighborhoods with sirens sounding and lights ablaze on the vehicles. Families waved and children shouted with excitement as they saw Santa. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)