Safety concerns close NP Post Office

For the second time this year, the New Prague Post Office has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns with the building.

The US Postal Service issued a press release late on Thursday, Oct. 10, stating that all operations would be moved to the Belle Plaine Post Office, located at 233 N. Meridian Street. New Prague Postal customers can retrieve their PO Box mail and notice left items from the Belle Plaine Post Office with photo ID. The Belle Plaine post office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Kristy Anderson, Strategic Communication Specialist with the US Postal Service in Minneapolis, said mail and packages that were in the facility at the time of the closure may incur a slight delay.

Anderson said there were concerns with building deterioration and the decision was made to close the facility, have some testing done and make sure the building is safe before the post office reopens.

“We are hoping to complete that over the weekend,” she said.

The post office in New Prague was closed from March 23-30 of this year due to a possible asbestos contamination. The building is a leased facility, and Anderson said they are working with the building owners to resolve the situation. Le Sueur County records list the owner as John Canny.