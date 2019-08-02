Rockin’ at the Rib Fest

Dennis Jasperson, left, and Bonnie Valek take a swing to the music during Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s Rib Fest on Friday, Aug. 2. The annual event in New Prague provided an evening of fun, family and fellowship. There were games, crafts, music and plenty to eat. There were 240 servings of ribs in a delicious barbecue sauce. People could also choose pork sandwiches. To complete the meal there was corn on the cob, cole slaw, beans, watermelon and other treats. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)