Remembering Herr Harty

Published by editor on Sat, 04/04/2020 - 11:37am

The family of John Harty, a longtime St. Wenceslaus School teacher (and principal), watch as hundreds of cars pass by Bruzek Funeral Home on New Prague’s Main Street the morning of Saturday, April 4. Also known as Herr Harty, he died earlier this week due to an extended illness. Due to the coronavirus outbreak a private family service was being held, but the family realized many friends, former students, colleagues and area residents would like to share in a memorial service, so a “drive-by visitation” was arranged. Vehicles gathered at the New Prague High School Parking Lot and then drove done Columbus Avenue NE and then turned onto Main Street to drive by the funeral home. The procession of vehicles lasted 25 minutes. New Prague Police assisted with the procession. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

