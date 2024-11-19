Red Fox Tavern robbed

Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at approximately 10:21 p.m., the Scott County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of an armed robbery at the Red Fox Tavern, located on the 22815 block of Pillsbury Ave. in New Market Township.

The suspect entered the establishment, demanded cash, and left the scene on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Two employees were present during the incident and no injuries were reported.

“This kind of crime is unsettling for our entire community, and our team is committed to thoroughly investigating and bringing those responsible to justice,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist us in this investigation.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office online at https://www.scottcountymn.gov/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Department-8/Crime-Tip... or call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-445-1411.