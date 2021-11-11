Raising the flags on Veterans Day

Members of the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard and guests raise the Minnesota and POW/MIA flags for the first time at the New Prague Veterans Memorial on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Honor Guard thought it was appropriate it to have all three flags flying over the new memorial on Veterans Day. The Honor Guard also had a brief ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, which is located in Memorial Park. For more on Veterans Day celebrations check out an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)