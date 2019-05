Tug-O-War was one of the 28 activities students at Falcon Ridge Elementary School in New Prague could participate in on Friday, May 3, during ACES (All Children Exercising Simultaneously) in the Sun. Students began the program at 1:30 p.m. and at the end were able to enjoy popsicles with their classes. Teachers supervised their classes with the help of parent volunteers. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)