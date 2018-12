The Ptarmigans had a hard fought game, but came up with an 8-0 win in the 59th Annual Sno-Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 29, in Memorial Park. It was a cold day for the game as temperatures only reached the teens, with very little snow cover as rain earlier in the week melted most of it away leaving a hard frost. The Ptarmigans increased their record to 17 wins. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)