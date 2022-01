The Ptarmigans’ offense was clicking during the 62nd SnoBowl on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Memorial Park in New Prague. The Ptarmigans won 28-0 against the Polars in the long running alumni snow football game. Teams are made up of graduates from New Prague High School. This was one of the coldest games played as temperatures were -5 degrees Fahrenheit. For more on the game see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)