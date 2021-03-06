Ptarmigans drive through to win SnoBowl

The Ptarmigans Kevin Korbel, center #40, tries to push through the Polars’ defense during the 61st annual SnoBowl on Saturday, March 6, at Southside Park in New Prague. The Ptarmigans came out on top with a victory over the Polars in the annual football game played by New Prague High School alumni. The game had been moved from Memorial Park to keep from tearing up grass that had been planted at the park last year. While usually played between Christmas and New Year’s, this year’s game was postponed to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more on the game see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)