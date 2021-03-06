Ptarmigans drive through to win SnoBowl

Published by editor on Sat, 03/06/2021 - 2:56pm

The Ptarmigans Kevin Korbel, center #40, tries to push through the Polars’ defense during the 61st annual SnoBowl on Saturday, March 6, at Southside Park in New Prague. The Ptarmigans came out on top with a victory over the Polars in the annual football game played by New Prague High School alumni. The game had been moved from Memorial Park to keep from tearing up grass that had been planted at the park last year. While usually played between Christmas and New Year’s, this year’s game was postponed to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more on the game see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

New Prague skaters lose three games
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 2:46pm
New Prague girls win first hoops game
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 2:44pm
No longer Webelos
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 1:56pm
Scott Co. taking applications for Fast-Track Business Challenge
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 1:54pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.