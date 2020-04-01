Providing smiles in chalk

Published by editor on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:40am

Allie Reynolds, left, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds decorate their fence along Seventh Street NE in New Prague the afternoon of Tuesday, March 31. Debbie was inspired by the Facebook group World of Hearts. “Plus my granddaughter was bored,” she said with a grin. They had hearts, shamrocks, a smiley face, “Honk to say Hello!” and other messages on the fence. Around New Prague many chalk messages and pieces of art have been popping up. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Three finalists selected for TCU superintendent
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 1:02pm
Remembering Herr Harty
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 11:37am
DeWayne Lee Tuma, 81
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 9:02am
Watch out for coronavirus scammers
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 3:03pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.