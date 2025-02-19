Prior Lake woman killed in motor vehicle crash

A Prior Lake woman died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash on County Road 21 near Deer River Court in Credit River just after 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates a white Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 64-year-old Prior Lake man, was traveling westbound when it crossed the median, colliding head-on with a red Kia, driven by a 54-year-old Prior Lake woman, which was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lane of County Road 21. The crash was reported at 8:07 p.m.

The woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), where she later died. The driver of the white Chevrolet Tahoe sustained serious injuries and was transported to HCMC. There were no passengers in either vehicle. For now, investigators believe alcohol did not play a role in the crash, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is withholding the names of the drivers in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.