Preliminary work for new Hy-Vee

Published by editor on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 2:34pm

Crews were breaking ground on the north and south side of the former Shopko Hometown Store along 10th Avenue SE in New Prague on Thursday, Oct. 29, where a new full service Hy-Vee grocery store will be built. Hy-Vee Construction was issued a building permit recently for the site. There will be additions to the current building, which will increase its size to about 43,570 square feet. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

