Power outage closes St. Wenc School for the day

A power outage that hit a portion of New Prague around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, led to the closing of St. Wenceslaus School for the day.

New Prague’s Electric Distribution Supervisor Ken Zweber said they had the power back on between 7:15-7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The power outage was due to underground equipment failure. While crews worked to get power back on first, they are trying to find out why the equipment failed. About 30 to 35 customers from residents to businesses were affected. The majority of customers were between Columbus Avenue North to Central Avenue North.

Among those affected was St. Wenceslaus School. Principal Kim Doyle was alerted at 5:30 a.m. from a school custodian that power and heat for the building was off and the city was working on the problem. By 6 a.m. they decided to cancel school as many of their employees drive in for a distance and parents would need time to find alternative care.

