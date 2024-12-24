Polars, Ptarmigans will battle for supremacy, bragging rights Saturday

The Polars and Ptarmigans will meet for the 65th time Dec. 28, noon, at Memorial Park.

All New Prague Alumni are on a team. There will be a pregame meeting at Fishtale Grill starting at 9am and an awards ceremony and meal at City Club following the game.

The spirited rivalry has the Polars leading the series with an overall record of 32 wins and 19 losses against the Ptarmigans. The teams have tied 13 times.

More information and rosters can be found at ballcharts.com/snobowl