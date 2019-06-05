Panthers, weather team up to topple Trojans

Published by editor on Wed, 06/05/2019 - 1:08am

Needing just one win to earn a berth in the state tournament, the New Prague Trojan baseball team faced Lakeville North for the Section 1AAAA championship Tuesday, June 4, in Dundas.
Rain delayed the start of the game two hours, and the Trojans held a 2-0 lead going into the top of the fifth, when rain started falling again.
The Panthers scored four runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead. As the rain continued, the Trojans batted in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn't score, and the game went into a rain delay.
After about a 30-minute delay, it was announced that the game was official, with the Panthers taking a 4-2 win, and the two teams would conclude the double-elimination tournament Wednesday, June 5, at 4 p.m. in Dundas.
New Prague will be looking for its first state tournament berth since 1980, while the Panthers will be trying for their seventh straight state tournament bid.

