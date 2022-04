On Monday, April 4, the New Prague City Council unanimously approved the demolition of the New Prague Outdoor Swimming Pool at 401 Lexington Ave. S. Work on the pool and building began that same week. Deutsch Construction of New Prague was approved with the lowest bid of $64,350. Funding for the project will come out of the city’s 499 account. The area is to be used for green space. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)