NPHS Snoball candidates chosen

Published by editor on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 11:35am

New Prague High School seniors chose their king and queen candidates Tuesday, Jan. 24. Queen candidates are (left to right, back row) Madison Tupy, Lizzie Wieskus, Peyton Plaisance, Kenzie O’Brien, Claire Baribeau, Evie Zack, Lohla Yarolimek, Abi Bartusek; (front row) king candidates are John Schmidt, Derek Schaap, Spencer LaRue, Koy Buesgens, and Ryan King. Missing are Jack Eckstein, Dominic Berry and Jackson Braith. New Prague High School will celebrate Snoball the week of Monday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 4. There will be dress-up days and a pep fest Friday, Feb. 3, where the Snoball king and queen will be crowned. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)

