NPHS names homecoming candidates

New Prague High School announced its Homecoming Royalty candidates for 2019. They are (front row, left to right) queen candidates Sadie El-Wailli, Carly Berglund, Kate Seymour, Maggie Jiirk, Olivia Schmitz, Emily Russo, Amanda Giesen, McKenna Vacek; (back) king candidates Joe Becker, Jack Kreutzian, Seth Dorner, Mitch Callahan, Parker Johnson, Will Busch, Wyatt Zack and Emmett Bartyzal. Homecoming week is September 29-October 6. Coronation will be during a pep fest at 11:15 Friday, Oct. 4. The Homecoming football game is that evening against Rochester Century.