NPHS names homecoming candidates

Published by editor on Fri, 09/20/2019 - 12:50pm

New Prague High School announced its Homecoming Royalty candidates for 2019. They are (front row, left to right) queen candidates Sadie El-Wailli, Carly Berglund, Kate Seymour, Maggie Jiirk, Olivia Schmitz, Emily Russo, Amanda Giesen, McKenna Vacek; (back) king candidates Joe Becker, Jack Kreutzian, Seth Dorner, Mitch Callahan, Parker Johnson, Will Busch, Wyatt Zack and Emmett Bartyzal. Homecoming week is September 29-October 6. Coronation will be during a pep fest at 11:15 Friday, Oct. 4. The Homecoming football game is that evening against Rochester Century.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Trojans fall on last-second play
Sat, 09/21/2019 - 1:00am
Cruise Night offers various vintage vehicles
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 8:44pm
Local trio find Dozinky Medallion
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 3:06pm
NPHS names homecoming candidates
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 12:50pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.