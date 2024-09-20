NPHS Homecoming candidates announced

New Prague High School’s homecoming candidates are (from left, back row) queen candidates Katie Boulanger, Audree Connelly, Audrey Olson, Emerson Dillon, Brooklyn Carter, Ella Blackford, Mckenzie Johnson; (front row, from left) Luke Jacobson, Joey Friendshuh, Will Schmidt, Evan Weichert, Reven Tietz, Wyatt Giesen, Bryce Deutsch and Kyle Allen. Missing is queen candidate Ava Bruegger. The high school’s homecoming activities begin Sunday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. with the Powder Puff game at Trojan Stadium. Homecoming events continue through next week with the pepfest Friday, Sept. 27, with the coronation of the homecoming king and queen. For more check out the upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)