NPHS gymnasts win section title

New Prague High School's gymnastics team won the section championship this evening, Friday, Feb. 14, at Minnetonka High School, defeating Prior Lake by almost two points.

The Trojans will advance to state meet Feb. 21-22 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

New Prague finished with 147.235 - topping Prior Lake. The Lakers finished with 145.325. The rest of the field finished well behind New Prague and Prior Lake. This is the third time the Trojans have defeated PL this season.

The Trojans also advanced individuals to the state meet. See details in the Feb. 20 print edition of The New Prague Times.