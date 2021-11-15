NPHS closes early

New Prague High School is having an early dismissal the morning of Monday, Nov. 15, due to issues with its power system.

In a message sent to all High School and CLC families:

“The morning of Monday, November 15 the high school experienced three power outages in a span of 10 minutes. It is reasonable to expect that this issue will continue throughout the day and interrupt key functions of the building without warning. The exact cause is not known at this time, other than it is an internal issue specific to the building. In order to diagnose and resolve the issue, tests must be conducted throughout the building resulting in losing power to different parts of the building throughout the day. Because this will interrupt all manner of functions in the building, we will be dismissing students at 9:45 a.m. for the remainder of the day with an anticipated return on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Bussing will be provided and students will be dropped at their usual drop-off. All students are expected to check Google Classroom for all of their classes when they arrive home and complete any and all assignments posted.

All after-school activities typically held at the high school will be rescheduled to an alternative space or canceled, please be on the lookout for additional communications via email from the activities department and coaches.

Thank you for your flexibility and understanding as we resolve this issue.”