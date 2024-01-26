NPHS announces Snoball candidates

New Prague High School announced its candidates for Snoball king and queen recently.

King candidates are (from left, back row) Michael Beckius, Jordan Schmitz, Eric Berg, Landen Kratochvil, Troy Davis, Peter Arita, Jonny Connelly; (front row) Britta Lillquist, Averi Wagner, Anika Hatlevig, Tatum Zimmerman, Destiney Lofton, Anna Millard, Nellie Dalsin and Kaelyn Borwege. Missing is king candidate Joseph Friendshuh.

NPHS will hold Snoball week Monday, Jan. 29, through Friday, Feb. 2. The crowning of the king and queen will be held at pepfest, Friday, Feb. 2, at 1:50 p.m. in the high school gym. (Patrick Fisher photo)