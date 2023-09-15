NPHS announces homecoming candidates

Published by editor on Fri, 09/15/2023 - 12:05pm

New Prague High School recently announced its king and queen candidates for this year’s homecoming festivities. They are (left to right, top row) Kadyn Anderson, Grace Carlson, Hannah Langeberg, Emma Wilkins, Maryn Anderson, Avery Klein, Molly King, Katie Kotek; (bottom row) Will Seymour, Paddy O’Rourke, Sean Christenson, Satchel Johnson, Jack Hennen, Charlie Ambroz, Henry Novak and Jack Berger. Coronation of the homecoming king and queen will take place Friday, Sept. 22, at the high school’s pepfest. For more on homecoming see the Thursday, Sept. 21, edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)

