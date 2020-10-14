NPHS announces Homecoming candidates

New Prague High School introduced their 2020 Homecoming Royalty the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 14, by way of a video. The video can be seen here https://youtu.be/fx9WrRinUqU. The students are candidates for Homecoming King and Queen. Coronation is scheduled to be held in Trojan Stadium on Friday, Oct. 23, between 2:45-3:15 p.m. weather permitting. If there is inclement weather the ceremony will take place in the high school auditorium and will be live-streamed. For more on Homecoming see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.