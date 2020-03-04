NPFD receives new pumper truck

Published by editor on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:07am

The New Prague Fire Department took possession of a new pumper truck the afternoon of Tuesday, March 3. Members of the fire department were spending Tuesday learning how to run the new vehicle. The new truck replaces a pumper truck that had a cracked frame. The new pumper truck can hold 1,000 gallons of water, will be used to help fight rural fires and the department hopes to make use of the truck for more than 25 years. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

