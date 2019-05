The New Prague Fire Department put out a grass fire near the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and 300th Street in Le Sueur County around 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26. The property owner, Bevcomm, was burning some brush, which they had a permit for, when the fire got out of hand. The fire department quickly had the flareup under control. Also on scene was the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)