A member of the New Prague Fire Department works to bring a shed fire under control at a residence along Church Avenue, north of Union Hill, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Belle Plaine Fire Department answered a call for mutual aid to provide manpower and water. Also at the scene were members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)