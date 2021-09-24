NPAS inducts 11 into Hall of Fame

New Prague Area Schools held its induction ceremony for its Hall of Fame the evening of Thursday, Sept. 23. at the New Prague High School auditorium where 10 people and one group were inducted. Those inducted for Distinguished Service were the Duck Cup Memorial, the late Chuck Kajer and the late Arnie Ambroz, for Athletics were Brad Von Bank, Ron Schoenecker, Dan O’Brien and Tamara Jackson Haecherl, for Distinguished Alumni are Tim Neeser, Todd Morris, Dr. Tom Kajer and Keith Barta. For more on the ceremony see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)